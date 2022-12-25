Track Santa's journey with Google's Santa tracker

SAN FRANCISCO: To check where Santa is with your presents, you can use Google's Santa Tracking feature to track the real-time location of Santa on his legendary journey as he prepares to deliver presents to kids around the world.

According to MacRumors, Google's Santa Tracker, a 19-year tradition of the company, allows excited children (and parents!) to track the jolly gift-travel giver's on December 24.

Santa's village transformed into a tracking experience on this day, allowing children to follow Santa and his reindeer as they go about their important work.

The feature can be tracked using a web browser on iPhone, iPad, or Mac by visiting Google's official Santa Tracking website, according to the report.

The website includes a live map of Santa's current location, his next stop, a live video feed of his journey, and an estimated time of arrival at each location.

It also includes images of previous Santa visits, a live count of gifts delivered, and Santa's current distance from your location, said the report.

There are also a selection of games to play, creative things to do, and videos to watch.

Other tracking services like the NORAD Tracks Santa Claus app and website, are also available, but Google's site is said to be the most interactive and detailed, the report added.