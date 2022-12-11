Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 update for Galaxy M13 5G

SEOUL: South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's Galaxy M13 5G smartphone, which launched this year in July with Android 12, is receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5 update.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, this update has firmware version M136BXXU2BVK3, and it comes with the November 2022 Android security patch in addition to the usual One UI 5 goodies.

Samsung is seeding the Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Galaxy M13 5G in India but the rollout should expand to other regions soon.

Users can also expect the Galaxy M13's 4G variant to receive One UI 5 in a week or two.

If you are someone living in India and haven't received One UI 5 on your Galaxy M13 5G, you can check for it manually by navigating to your smartphone's Settings - Software update menu.

Meanwhile, Samsung has been rolling out their Android 13-based One UI 5 update for their smartphones.

The company recently also assured users that they are aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices simultaneously, reported GSM Arena.