Among Us starts rolling out 'Hide n Seek' mode

SAN FRANCISCO: Starting from Friday, online multiplayer game Among Us will roll out the new 'Hide n Seek' mode on all platforms.

From the '@AmongUsGame' account, game developer Innersloth made the announcement on Twitter, along with a video which demonstrated the new mode.

Other than the 'Hide n Seek' mode, the game also gets "new surprises to survive from", new "cosmetics and pets", the ability to acepet your pets", and much more.

Several users expressed their thoughts on the tweet.