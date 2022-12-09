Technology

Amazon to bring TikTok-like feed of shoppable content

The e-commerce giant has also been recruiting influencers to create videos for the feed.
Representative image
Representative image
IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: With an aim to generate more engagement on its platform, e-commerce giant Amazon has announced that it will bring a TikTok-like feed of shoppable content named ‘Inspire’ to its application.

‘Inspire’ is the company’s attempt to get users to make purchases as they see products in online content, reports The Verge.

The new feed option will appear as a lightbulb icon in the application and will roll out to select US users this month.

The e-commerce giant has also been recruiting influencers to create videos for the feed.

Inspire tab will allow shoppers to select from categories such as interior design, pets and skincare.

The videos and photos will include links of Amazon products which can be directly purchased, the report said.

In August, the company was reportedly testing a TikTok-like vertical photo and video feed in its app internally.

“We are constantly testing new features to help make the customers’ lives a little easier,” an Amazon spokesperson had said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Amazon
TikTok
E-commerce giant Amazon
Inspire
lightbulb icon
TikTok-like vertical photo and video feed

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in