Musk pauses OpenAI access to Twitter database

SAN FRANCISCO: As the world experimented with OpenAI chatbot service that generated amusing results for some, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said after he "learned" that OpenAI was accessing the micro-blogging platform's database for "training", he put a pause on it.

Musk tweeted: "As I just learned that OpenAI had access to Twitter database for training. I put that on pause for now."

"Need to understand more about governance structure & revenue plans going forward," he added.

He also said that OpenAI "was started as open-source and non-profit. Neither are still true".