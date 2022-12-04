Meta to let players make their own levels in VR game

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta has announced to roll out a new mode to its VR (virtual reality) battle royale game 'Population: One', which will allow players to make their own levels.

Sandbox mode will launch on December 14 within the VR battle royale game.

From its Meta Quest Gaming account, the company tweeted on Saturday, "Sandbox is a user-generated game creator."

Players can "explore, create, and play a variety of games with friends in VR".