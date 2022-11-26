'Twitter accounts to be verified with 3 colours from next week'

CALIFORNIA: Twitter's account verification program is finally set to launch next week. CEO Elon Musk, took to the microblogging site to make the announcement.
"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week." he posted.
"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," the SpaceX owner added.
He had earlier tweeted about the usage of different colours for different organisations and individuals but fleshed out the details just recently. "All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes "notable" is otherwise too subjective." He tweeted.
According to a report by The Verge, the microblogging platform's 'Twitter Blue' subscriptions rolled out despite warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff.
