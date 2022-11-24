Noise launches new TWS with ‘Instacharge’ technology

NEW DELHI: Homegrown technology company Noise on Thursday launched a new true wireless stereo (TWS) with 'Instacharge' technology and 40 hours of playtime.

Air Buds 2 is priced at Rs 1,799 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart and GoNoise, the company said in a statement.

It comes in Clear Black and Clear White colour options.

The new TWS features 'Instacharge' technology, which gives 40 hours of total and four hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charging.

Air Buds 2 also comes with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and a quad mic setup which ensures clear communication and entertainment experience by removing unwanted sound.

"Noise Air Buds 2 is designed to deliver flagship audio experience to the community seeking a dependable device in their budget for their everyday hustle," said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

"With a vision of introducing products that are a blend of technology, innovation, performance and style, we are certain that this feature-packed product will add more value to the lives of users," he added.

The new hearable features a semi-in-ear design and provides clear highs and deep bass using their 13mm dynamic drivers, the company said.

Additionally, it is sweat and water resistant and is equipped with USB Type-C charging connector.