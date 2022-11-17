Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR platform to power headworn devices

HAWAII: Chip major Qualcomm has launched the world's first purpose-built, headworn augmented reality platform for VR/AR devices of the future.

Called Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 which is part of the company's extended reality (XR) portfolio, the multi-chip architecture achieves 50 per cent lower power consumption and 2.5x better AI performance, to enable high-performance, sleek AR glasses.

Snapdragon AR2 is in various stages of development with OEMs including Lenovo, LG, Nreal, OPPO, Pico, QONOQ, Rokid, Sharp, TCL, Vuzix and Xiaomi.

"We built Snapdragon AR2 to address the unique challenges of headworn AR and provide industry-leading processing, AI and connectivity that can fit inside a stylish form factor," said Hugo Swart, vice president of XR product management, Qualcomm, during the 'Snapdragon Summit 2022' here.

With the technical and physical requirements for VR/MR and AR diverging, "Snapdragon AR2 represents another metaverse-defining platform in our XR portfolio to help our OEM partners revolutionise AR glasses," he added.

Microsoft worked closely with Qualcomm on the platform requirements for Snapdragon AR2.

"Snapdragon AR2 platform innovations will revolutionize headworn AR devices that will transform immersive productivity and collaboration and we look forward to seeing the innovation that Qualcomm and its partners will bring to market," said Ruben Caballero, Corporate Vice President of Mixed Reality, Devices & Technology, Microsoft.