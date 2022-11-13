WhatsApp’s new feature to flag calls missed due to DND

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new update called 'Do Not Disturb' mode support for missed calls to some beta testers through the Google Play beta programme.

The new update will let users know if they have missed a call due to DND mode.

Users will see a handy tagline right under the missed call history item indicating that the call was silenced by Do Not Disturb, according to Android Police.

Users will also see a similar blurb when they punch up the person's chat thread.

With the introduction of this feature, it will let users share the screenshot of the indicator with the caller to let them know that the call was not intentionally ignored as it was put on the DND mode.

The most recent update for WhatsApp beta is available in the Play Store for some beta testers, according to the report.

Meanwhile, back in June, WhatsApp had introduced new features for group voice calls, like muting and messaging participants along with banner notifications while in a group call.

When someone new joins a group voice call and is offscreen, users will see a banner notification saying, "X joined the call".

Also, the users can mute others on a group voice call. The feature will avoid listening to accidental background chatter while the users try to hear something another person is saying.