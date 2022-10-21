Some iPhone users report Face ID not working post upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO: A number of iOS users are unable to utilise Face ID as a biometric unlock on their devices due to a new bug in the iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate.

According to MacRumours, users who tried to reset Face ID on their devices got a "Face ID not available" error, resulting in a complete breakdown of facial recognition.

It is unclear what the cause of the issue is or whether Apple is aware of the problem, the report said.

As per the report, the affected devices are iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models, but other models may also be affected.

For iOS updates, Release Candidates are usually identical to the final version, but Apple could release a new one with a fix prior to next week's public release of iOS 15.7.1.

Several devices are compatible with iOS 15 but not iOS 16, including the iPhone 6 and 6s, the first-generation iPhone SE, the seventh-generation iPod touch, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

There is currently no information on whether Apple is aware of the problem. There is also no indication that the update is rolling back screen repairs that were not registered, the report said.

Meanwhile, Apple has recently announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including 'Live Activities', 'Clean Energy Charging' and more.