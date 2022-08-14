Oppo Reno8 series to debut in Philippines on September 1

WASHINGTON: The Oppo Reno8 series was introduced in China in May, had its debut internationally last month, and is now headed to the Philippines.

According to GSM Arena, Oppo will launch the Reno8 series in the Philippines on September 1.

Though the Chinese company hasn't specified how many Reno8 series smartphones it would release there, it has stated that the Reno8 is one of the devices doing so.

The Oppo Reno8 runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box and has two memory options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

It is powered by the Dimensity 1300 SoC.

With a punch hole for the 32MP front camera and a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric verification, it is designed around a 6.4" FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen.

Renno 8 has a 50MP primary camera in the back, along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera.

It also has a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging as well as reverse wired charging, allowing you to charge other devices at the same time as Reno8.

The Oppo Reno8's other standout features include a USB-C port, NFC, and connectivity for 5G, as reported by GSM Arena.

The Reno8 Lite, Reno8 Z, and Reno8 Pro, which is a variant of the Reno8 Pro+ marketed in China, are other smartphones in the Reno8 family (the Chinese Reno8 Pro has different specs).