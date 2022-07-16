Samsung gives last major update to Galaxy M01 with Android 12

SEOL: South Korean tech giant Samsung has issued the Android 12 update for the Galaxy M01 entry-level smartphone from 2020. According to GSM Arena, the firmware, M015GXXU4CVF6, brings the June 2022 security patch, and OneUI 4.0.

However, this isn't the full-featured OneUI one would find on Samsung's more expensive smartphones, but it brings a big visual improvement over the ongoing Android 11 on the Galaxy M01.

The update is live for Indian users at the moment. Other markets are expected to get it in the following weeks. This is the last OS update for the Galaxy M01, which started life with Android 10 back in June of 2020.

But Samsung will continue to push security patch updates to the device. Meanwhile, yesterday, Samsung Electronics revealed that it has started sampling the industry's first 16-gigabit Graphics Double Data Rate 6 DRAM with 24 Gbps processing speeds. It is built on the 10 nm EUV process technology and is expected to boost the performance of laptop and console GPUs, as per GSM Arena.