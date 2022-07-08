Twitter testing new CoTweets feature for co-authored tweets

WASHIGTON: American microblogging and social networking platform Twitter has started testing a new CoTweets feature this week feature which allows two accounts to co-author a tweet and both be tagged in a single tweet.

The company has confirmed to The Verge that this new feature is now live for some users for a limited amount of time after the company started experimenting with the idea earlier this year.

“We’re continuing to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter,” explains Twitter spokesperson Joseph J. Nunez in a statement to The Verge.

He added, “We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.”

Several Twitter users have been testing the CoTweets feature and the experience allows the main tweet author to invite someone else to be tagged in the tweet and discuss the contents over DM.

The second account needs to approve the co-authored tweet, and the resulting tweet shows it’s co-authored by two people, but replies appear to only be directed toward the main author of the tweet.

Instagram has been offering a similar co-author feature on its service since last year, and it’s reasonable to assume that influencers and brands will be quick to use a Twitter feature like this one, as per The Verge.