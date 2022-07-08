Meta Quest headsets to no longer require FB account

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Meta has announced that users can now log in to virtual reality (VR) headsets without using their Facebook credentials.

In a Facebook post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that users will not need a Facebook account to log into Quest starting next month.

"We are rolling out new Meta accounts that you can use with our VR headsets instead. This will give everyone more choice about how you show up in the metaverse," Zuckerberg said.

The company has recently added parental controls to all Quest VR headsets that will allow parents to keep a tab on underage users' screen time and receive approval requests for purchases.

Meta had said it is beginning to roll out parental supervision tools to all Quest headsets.

In the Parent Dashboard, parents and guardians can approve their teenager's download or purchase of an app that is blocked by default based on its IARC rating.

It will let teens over 13 submit an "Ask to Buy" request, which triggers a notification to their parents.