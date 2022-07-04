Twitter Blue users on Android can now customise navigation bar

From the main menu, tap "Twitter Blue". Then tap "subscribe" and follow the payment prompts to complete your purchase.

"Make sure you're located in the US, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand to access these features," said the company.

With custom navigation, the users can reduce displayed tabs to as few as two, or keep all five that appear by default.

Twitter last year rolled out its first iteration of Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada.

Those who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription get a set of features like Bookmark Folders, Undo Tweet, Reader Mode and more.

Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customisable app icons for their device's home screen and fun colour themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support.

"As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will get these features and perks for the monthly price of $3.49 Canadian dollars or $4.49 Australian dollars," the company had said.

Twitter Blue has also rolled out a new feature to allow users to show off their non-fungible token (NFT) on their profile picture.