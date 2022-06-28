Galaxy S23 series unlikely to come with under-display camera tech

SEOUL: South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series will reportedly not come with an under-display camera (UDC) technology.

According to GizmoChina, the news also means that users may have to wait until the Galaxy S24 for the UDC technology.

The report does not state the exact reason Samsung is holding off on introducing an under-display camera on its upcoming flagship S-series.

The technology is available only on a few smartphones these days including the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, ZTE Axon 30 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Although the technology works, the photo and video quality are in low resolution due to engineering challenges. They are also not on par with conventional selfie cameras, the report said.

As per the report, it is likely that Samsung would not want to compromise on the imaging quality with the under-display camera. Additionally, the technology would also push up the price of the Galaxy S23 series.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the Galaxy S23 series will come with an upgraded 12MP selfie camera.

Media reports also mentioned that both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will use the same 10 MP resolution for the telephoto camera as the S22 and S22+. It is also expected that Galaxy S23 series might make the shift to MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.