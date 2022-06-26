OnePlus TV Y Series 50 Y1S Pro set to come with 4K screen, Dolby Audio

WASHINGTON: OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV Y Series Y1S Pro in April with a 43-inch screen and the company is set to soon follow up with the 50-inch model, owing to the live promo pages for the OnePlus TV Y Series 50 Y1S Pro on the Amazon and OnePlus' Indian website. The OnePlus TV Y Series 50 Y1S Pro looks identical to the 43-inch version and will come with a 4K screen with 10-bit colour depth. It will also feature MEMC technology and HDR10 decoding and pack 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support, as per reports from GSM Arena.

The 50-inch Y1S Pro offers seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices, while one can also adjust the TV volume with the OnePlus Watch using the 'Smart Volume Control'. Along with it, the smart TV will offer sleep Detection, which will help the device automatically go to sleep when the user does. The images shared on OnePlus India and Amazon's websites suggest the 50-inch Y1S Pro would have 8GB of storage on board; the same as the 43-inch model.

OnePlus has yet to reveal when the OnePlus TV Y Series 50 Y1S Pro will be fully unveiled, but its believed that the smart TV will be launched alongside the Nord 2T in India, which is said to debut on June 27th.