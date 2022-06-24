Nothing Phone(1) to be purchased via invite-only system

The details of the eagerly anticipated Nothing phone (1) have long been a secret, despite a complete design unveiling and a closer look at the Glyphy Interface lights on the back. We have our first leak, which implies that the phone (1) may be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ CPU, just a few weeks before its release.

Along with this, the phone is anticipated to support both wired and wireless charging, as well as include a single front-facing camera housed in a top-left punch-hole cutout and two cameras on the back.

Like OnePlus, this phone will be initially sold via invite-only system. The others will have to wait for the sale in stores to purchase and the store launch dates haven't been released yet.