Nothing Phone(1) to be purchased via invite-only system

The details of the eagerly anticipated Nothing phone (1) have long been a secret, despite a complete design unveiling and a closer look at the Glyphy Interface lights on the back. We have our first leak, which implies that the phone (1) may be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ CPU, just a few weeks before its release.
CHENNAI: According to a tweet from reliable tipper Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset will power the Nothing phone (1). Although not the most recent in the series—that would be the more recent Snapdragon 7 Gen 1—the chipset appears to be an improved version of the standard Snapdragon 778G.

Along with this, the phone is anticipated to support both wired and wireless charging, as well as include a single front-facing camera housed in a top-left punch-hole cutout and two cameras on the back.

Like OnePlus, this phone will be initially sold via invite-only system. The others will have to wait for the sale in stores to purchase and the store launch dates haven't been released yet.

