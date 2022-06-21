WinZO acquires Gurugram-based game development studio Upskillz

NEW DELHI: Leading vernacular gaming platform WinZo on Tuesday said it has acquired Gurugram-based casual game development studio Upskillz Games for an undisclosed sum in an all-cash deal.

WinZO will collaborate with the Upskillz team from the concept stage of new game developments and will share support in terms of its technical expertise and resources.

The acquisition will see WinZO onboarding the Blockchain and Web3-based offering from Upskillz as a part of its content portfolio while adding Upskillz's 1.3 million captive audience base to its platform.

"WinZO is committed to unlock the latent potential of the Indian game development industry and set India at its rightful position as a leader of this $100 billion global mobile gaming market," said Paavan Nanda, Co-founder of WinZO.

WinZO recently made investments in Bengaluru-based Bombay Play, UK-based Village Studio and IndiGG, a blockchain based Gaming Guild under its $26 Million 'Game Developer Fund.

The gaming platform has registered user base of over 80 million and hosts more than 100 games across 6+ formats of diverse genres.

Since its inception, Upskillz has recorded a tremendous growth in users and revenues cumulatively growing at a CMGR of 75 per cent since May 2021.

"Together, we are committed to develop world-class gaming titles powered by modern technology for users in India and globally," said Mannit Sidhu, Founder, Upskillz.