Dell unveils new AMD-powered G15 laptops in India

NEW DELHI: Dell Technologies on Tuesday launched its new G15 budget gaming laptops -- powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors for Indian consumers.

With a starting price of Rs 83,990, the G15 5525 comes in five different configurations that are best suited for a gamer's needs. It features the Dolby Audio for Gamers and Game Shift technology engineered to elevate every gaming experience.

"The Dell G15 AMD edition is conceived and designed in line with the unique needs of a gamer that wants to advance their skills," Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

"From cutting-edge CPUs to powerful discrete graphics cards and sophisticated thermals, we aim to create an immersive and lifelike gaming experience, every time!" Subramanya added.

The company said that the new range encompasses all the necessary I/O ports, innovative thermal systems, the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, and a chassis that exudes stylish gaming.

With discrete graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and a new optional FHD 165Hz display panel with a 2-sided narrow bezel, users get smooth, uninterrupted gameplay and vivid visuals, making it easy to fully immerse in the game. Players can also choose from up to 6GB GDDR6 of dedicated memory which results in faster loading times and a quieter system.