Snapchat testing community-building 'Spotlight Replies' for creators

NEW DELHI: Snapchat on Thursday announced it is testing a new community-building feature for creators and their audiences.

Called 'Spotlight Replies', the feature enables audiences to leave a text reply on a creator's Spotlight video that is first moderated before being sent directly to the creator.

Creators then are given the power to control which replies appear publicly on their video for other viewers to see.

'Spotlight Replies' feature is currently being tested in New Zealand, and the test will expand to more markets over the next several months.

"Since launching Spotlight, one of the most requested features from our community has been the ability to reply to content. We're constantly listening to and learning from Snapchatters, and thoughtfully innovating based on their needs," the company said in a statement.

The company said that it still does not allow public comments or replies on friends' Stories, "which we think can fuel toxic and inauthentic behaviours".

"Allowing creator controlled replies on Spotlight reflects the difference between the dynamics of friend communications and an entertainment platform, which is more broadcast in nature," said the company.

Snapchat last month introduced Shared Stories, a new way for Snapchatters to build community around the content users love to Snap.

The company said that Shared Stories is a new iteration of Custom Stories, a product that previously allowed Snapchatters to create a Story and add friends to view and contribute.