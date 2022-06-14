Samsung set to unveil 3 Galaxy Watch 5 variants in August

SAN FRANCISCO: Samsung is set to launch Galaxy Watch 5 series in August and three different variants of the upcoming device have appeared on the FCC certification website in the US.

According to a report in GoAndroid, the three Galaxy Watches are likely to come in 40mm, 44mm and 46mm variants.

The SM-R900 Watch model will support Wifi, Bluetooth and NFC.

The SM-R910 and SM-R920 Galaxy Watch 5 models will also offer the same connectivity options of WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity onboard, according to the FCC website.

A wireless charger has also been spotted on the FCC database with model number EP-OR900, the report said on Monday.

The top-end variant is likely to offers a 397mAh battery, while the other two variants may house 276mAh battery.

The three models may be available in Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold, Black and Sapphire variations.

The 46mm Watch 5 Pro is tipped to come in Phantom Black and Silver colours.

Samsung is set to deliver sapphire glass and a titanium build on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

A titanium build is not particularly common for most smartwatches, but it would certainly make for a premium build, earlier reports said.

The benefit of sapphire glass is that it is essentially scratch-proof, giving smartwatches that use the material excellent durability.

The company may bring Galaxy Watch 5 with a thermometer.