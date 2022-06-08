Fujifilm unveils new premium instant camera in India

NEW DELHI: With the aim to empower photography enthusiasts, Fujifilm India on Wednesday launched a premium instant camera -- Instax Mini Evo -- that comes with 100 combinations of shooting effects.

Priced at Rs 22,999, the new Instax Mini Evo will be available at all leading e-commerce platforms and with authorized offline Fujifilm retail partners.

"At Fujifilm India, our goal has always been to focus on customers' needs and provide cutting-edge solutions," Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement.

"With the same vision in mind, we are excited to finally launch the all new Instax Mini Evo in India -- another disruptive addition to our flagship 'Mini' series. It takes photo printing abilities to another level and showcases the true potential of our hybrid digital analog cameras, built with the aim to empower users to 'Show how they see the world'," Wada added.

Sporting a classic retro design, the company said that it is the first Instax camera equipped with a print lever, lens dial and film dial. These allow users to choose shooting effects with the dials and print by pulling the lever, offering the joy of creating photographic arts with analog operations.

With 100 different shooting effects, users can not only carry their memories in their pockets, but also freely express themselves through a wide range of lens effects, the company said.

The Instax Mini Evo, with an LCD monitor on its rear, also features advanced and better print resolution, and comes with a double resolution for exposure in comparison to its predecessors to achieve greater print quality.

The camera will also come with its very own app called the Instax Mini Evo app, which will have unique features like Saved Images, that allows saving the photo printed by Mini Evo as an image with an Instax frame on your smartphone.