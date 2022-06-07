macOS Ventura adds Stage Manager, option to use iPhone as webcam

WASHINGTON: Apple announced macOS Ventura at WWDC on Monday, which will be available in the fall for Mac computers.

Ventura is a modest update that largely maintains the aesthetic design of recent macOS launches.

According to GSM Arena, the Stage Manager is the most important new feature.

It's a Mission Control revamp that you can enable from the Command Center (and can disable if you choose to).

Unlike Mission Control, which displayed all open programmes on the screen, Stage Manager keeps your current app in focus while grouping the others by category to the side.

You may basically "live" in this view while continuing to work on your existing app.

When you click on an app from the side, it comes into focus, allowing you to swiftly navigate between them.

With Continuity Camera, you may utilise your iPhone as a webcam.

Instead of using the built-in FaceTime camera, the Mac recognises the iPhone and switches to its cameras.

Desk View is enabled by Continuity Camera, which uses the iPhone's ultrawide camera to show a person's face as well as an overhead view of the desk.

There are other options for Center Stage, Portrait mode, and Studio Light. Belkin is planning to release specific mounting accessories later this year. You can start a call on your phone and seamlessly transfer it to your Mac once you're close enough.