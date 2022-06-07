iOS 16 allows users to see WiFi network password

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple's newly previewed iOS 16 lets users see their WiFi network password.

According to MacRumors, the iOS 16 developer preview includes an option to view a WiFi password and even copy it to share with friends or family.

The feature was not available in iOS 15.

As per the report, when users open the WiFi section in the Settings section and then tap on the network they are connected to, there's a new 'Password' option. Tapping it shows them the password of that WiFi network.

Users need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to see a stored password.

The report mentioned that it is a handy feature if users need to share a password with someone else or if they want to connect to a non-Apple device where sharing is not automatically available.

Apple has previewed the latest iOS 16, along with iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 and it also confirmed that public betas of these OS' will be available in July through the company's testing website.

The tech giant said that the iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more personal and helpful.