Google Pixel 6a features in an unboxing video ahead of its release

WASHINGTON: The Google Pixel 6a, which was unveiled last month, won't be available until July 28.

However, the smartphone was featured in an unboxing video uploaded to TikTok by a user.

The Charcoal version is shown here, which is kept screen-side down in the package with a protective white sheet that has labels for the controls, ports, and in-display fingerprint scanner.

According to GSM Arena, a USB-C cable and a USB-C adapter are also included, each with prominent "Google Tensor" branding and a graphical chip illustration. It appears that Google really wants people to know what's inside the Pixel 6a's box and remember it every time they open it.