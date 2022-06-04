Dorsey’s Square service to begin beta testing for Apple’s Tap to Pay

SAN FRANCISCO: Jack Dorsey-run financial payments service Square has announced it is working with Apple to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple's contactless payment acceptance capability, within the Square Point of Sale (PoS) app.

Ahead of publicly launching the service later this year, Square also announced an Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone, allowing select sellers to begin testing the new technology.

"Bringing Tap to Pay on iPhone into the Square ecosystem ensures that new sellers will have another free option to get up and running, while providing businesses of any complexity with more flexibility to adapt their commerce experiences to evolving consumer preferences and changing industry trends," said David Talach, Head of Financial Services at Square.

Using just the Square POS app and an iPhone, sellers will be able to seamlessly and securely take contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Dorsey's financial services company Square has announced to change its corporate name to Block in December last year, as the former Twitter CEO renewed his focus on Blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

New Square technology will provide sellers with more flexibility at checkout and an easy onramp to Square ecosystem.

Sellers can begin testing the Square integration of Tap to Pay on iPhone through the Early Access Programme this summer, said the company.