Alleged Google Pixel 7 prototype hits eBay ahead of its launch

SAN FRANCISCO: An alleged prototype of Google's upcoming Pixel 7 smartphone has been offered on eBay, giving the audience a sneak peek at the device months before its official release.

According to The Verge, the tech giant just revealed the phone a few weeks ago at Google I/O, and the prototype matches up with what the company has already shown.

The distinctive camera bar is back, and this year it is an aluminium bar with cutouts for the cameras. And the alleged prototype's casing is a deep black that looks just like one of the colours Google showed off at I/O.

The eBay listing includes a few photos of the front, back, and sides of the device, though there is not much to see that users cannot already spot on Google's official renders.

A photo of the phone turned on shows it has 128GB of storage, which suggests Google will once again be offering a 128GB model as an option for the final phone.

A screenshot showed that the smartphone's model is GVU6C, the report said.