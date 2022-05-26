You can now embed content as a full page in new Google Sites

CALIFORNIA: Google has added the ability for site editors in new Google Sites to add/embed content as a full page, providing them more flexibility to organize and display embedded content on their site.

Site editors can add content from multiple sources including custom code, other websites, and Google apps, such as Maps and Docs.

How to embed content as a full page in new Google Sites?

Open a new Site and navigate to Pages > New page (+)

Click Full page embed <>

Name the page

Add a URL, embed code, or embed content from another Google app The new functionality is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and will take up to 15 days to be fully visible. On the other hand, the full rollout for Scheduled released domains will begin on June 13, 2022.

The ability to embed content as a full page in new Google Sites will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will also be available to users with personal Google accounts.

Earlier this month, Google added the ability to import an existing custom theme from one new Google Site to another, making it easier to reuse themes that align with the organization's brand guidelines or users' personal style across various sites