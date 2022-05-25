Motorola to launch a smartphone with 200MP camera in July

BEIJING: Motorola in China, has officially confirmed a smartphone with a 200 mega-pixels camera, scheduled for a launch in July. It is most likely that the upcoming smartphone would be the long-rumoured 'Motorola Frontier' smartphone which has rumours dating back to last year.

The new teaser is touting the 200 mega-pixels camera sensor as a "new benchmark for image experience," as per GSM Arena. Based on previous speculations, Motorola is expected to use Samsung's 200 mega-pixels ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

The sensor can produce an output of 12.5 mega-pixels or 50 mega-pixels of still images via pixel binning and it's deep learning-based algorithms. The sensor also supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

Motorola also recently confirmed that it is working on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ phone which could be the same device that is set to debut with the 200 mega-pixels camera sensor.

As per GSM Arena, the Motorola Frontier is rumoured to bring a curved 6.67-inch pOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 60 mega-pixels selfie camera. Elsewhere we get confirmation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset which will be paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Speculations also suggest a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and wireless charging which will vary between 30W and 50W speeds.