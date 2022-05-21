Samsung to deliver customised chipset for Galaxy S series by 2025

WASHINGTON: Exciting news coming from Samsung is that the tech giant will reportedly design its own custom chipset for the 2025 Galaxy S-series. While the Exynos line of chipsets may fill that description, it's not actually custom made for the S-series as Samsung sells some of its in-house chipsets to other smartphone makers like Motorola and Vivo, reports GSM Arena.

The new rumour cited by South Korean publication 'Inews24' and reliable tipster 'IceUniverse' suggest that Samsung officials are unhappy with the backlash the company has to face over the Galaxy S22 series GOS scandal, as well as the insufficient yields and poor thermal management of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chipsets. With the ultimate goal of having better-optimized devices, an approach is being discussed that is similar to what Apple is doing with its A-series chipsets.

Older Exynos chipsets before 2020 used Samsung custom CPU cores; however, Samsung closed its custom CPU core division in December 2019. It's still unclear if the new chipset will be part of Exynos's range or if Samsung is starting with a new canvas. It would be a little early to comment on the performance and configuration of Samsung's custom processors. Nevertheless, at this point, Samsung can be said to leave no stones unturned to tweak the Flagship S-series to outperform its other rivals.