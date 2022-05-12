Galaxy Watch 4 to get Google Assistant this summer

WASHINGTON: After almost a year of waiting, Samsung executive vice president Patrick Chomet finally announced the long-awaited feature of Google Assistant, which is scheduled to arrive this summer.

Chomet writes that Google Assistant on Wear OS 3 will enable “faster and more natural voice interactions” as well as the ability to look up quick answers while on the go. He also noted that it would be possible to control Spotify with Google Assistant on the watch.

As per The Verge, a big reason why Samsung opted to work with Google to create a unified Wear OS 3 platform was the Google Play Store. Samsung’s smartwatches had historically been a way for it to push its ecosystem of products and services, including its voice assistant Bixby. The promise of Wear OS 3 was that Android users would get a greater say in which apps and assistants they could use.

Apart from announcing the Pixel Watch, it is also noted that other Google services would also arrive on the Wear OS platform, which includes Google Home and Google Wallet.

Although the exact date of its arrival is not known yet, it is speculated that the Google Assistant would arrive toward summer’s end.