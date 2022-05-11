Adobe brings new tools to Photoshop for iPad users

NEW DELHI: Software major Adobe has unveiled new tools to Photoshop for iPad users which includes features like content aware fill, remove background, select subject design Mode, font browser and more.

One of the features 'Content-Aware Fill' picks any selection and uses AI to fill its contents based on its surroundings, which make distracting objects in the background disappear and clear out artifacts and dust.

For the last few updates, the focus has been on enabling users to perform lots of adjustments to their images with one tap.

"Whether it's removing the background or using AI to remove parts of an image, you are all covered," the company said in a statement.

The 'Remove Background' feature allows users to take the subject and place it within other images, replace backgrounds with other scenes, and more.

In addition to removing backgrounds, the company said that 'Select Subject' technology can now identify photos of people, and select and refine the small details like wisps of hair and edges of clothes.

Auto Tone, Auto Contrast, and Auto Colour tools will give users one-tap solutions to correct tonal issues or colour imbalances.

The company said it has also allowed access to more than 20,000 Adobe fonts from directly within the type tool, load your own custom fonts, rename your cloud document while editing and more.