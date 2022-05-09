Infinix Note 12 comes with different variants, has a Doctor Strange connection

NEW DELHI: The Hong Kong based giant Infinix is ready to launch its new Doctor Strange edition smartphones in India on May 20. Pairing up with Marvel Studios to launch its Note 6 series, Infinix's lineup includes some stellar smartphones like Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo.

Set to launch on Flipkart this month, these special edition phones fall into the broad category of premium gaming smartphones, but what separates them from the rest is their great overall entertainment experience. According to Mashable, the Note 12 resembles the 'Doctor' in many ways like its sheer power, magical experience, and smooth performance.

However, the unique selling point of this device is that it comes in different variants just like the beloved 'Doctor' who has multiple avatars. Just like a cherry on the top, Infinix users will get access to' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness' merchandise.

"We are proud to present the Note 12 Series in association with the Marvel Studios for their upcoming flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness," Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix said.

The smartphone comes with superior features like a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display apt for better colour reproduction, widevine L1 screen support, and an intense processor for a smooth gaming experience. It also supports 33W fast charging and will run on Android 12 based operating system. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next big venture from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th work of the MCU. Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez, the latest movie has released in India yesterday on May 6.