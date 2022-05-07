WhatsApp rolls out message reactions feature

WASHINGTON: The message reactions feature, which was announced last month by WhatsApp, will now be rolled out to its users. According to GSM Arena, it will work similar to how Facebook's reactions work.

The user needs to long-press on a WhatsApp message and select the emoji he or she wants to react with. Right now, users get to choose from six emojis, as shown by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his Facebook post but WhatsApp has promised to add support for more emojis and skin tones in the future.

The message reactions feature is already available for some users on the latest version of WhatsApp, but it will be about a week or two before it reaches all WhatsApp users globally. In addition to reacting to messages with emojis, WhatsApp users can also share larger files now since WhatsApp has increased the file transfer size from 100MB to 2GB.

Besides, WhatsApp has doubled the maximum number of participants allowed in a group chat, from 256 to 512 people. However, as per GSM Arena, the platform has said that it is "slowly rolling out the ability" to add up to 512 people to a group, so users will have to wait before you can add more than 256 members to a WhatsApp group.