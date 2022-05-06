Oracle says nurturing Indian startups to take them global

NEW DELHI: As India gets its 100th unicorn, Cloud major Oracle on Friday said it is not only nurturing the next breed of startups to expand their footprint but also connecting them with many venture capitalists so that they get the required funding not only in India but globally as well.

Kapil Makhija, Vice President-Technology Cloud, Oracle India, told IANS that the company is already giving startups the much-needed exposure in 170-odd countries where it operates in.

"If you're going to invest in these startups, they are going to grow and become $1-billion unicorns soon. In the process, our Cloud consumption also grows so it is a win-win situation for both. We are not only giving startups access to our customers but also jointly working with them," Makhija told IANS.