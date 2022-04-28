Three Google Pixel Watch models get Bluetooth certification

New Delhi: Google is likely to launch its much-anticipated Pixel Watch soon and a new report now says that three models of the upcoming smartwatch have received approval from the Bluetooth 'Special Interest Group' (SIG).

According to a report by GSMArena, the new models titled 'GWT9R', 'GBZ4S' and 'GQF4C' have been certified for Google labeled as a "BT Wearable Design-Controller Subsystem".

"It is possible that these models represent different variants of the same device, it is not clear whether the differences pertain to size, regional availability, or connectivity features like support for cellular data," the report noted.

With Bluetooth approval now in, the next regulatory stop might be the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where each watch model gets its own listing revealing whatever differences.

Reports recently surfaced, saying the tech giant has filed for a trademark for its 'Pixel Watch'.

The 'Pixel Watch' trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smartwatches; cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands.

The most likely opportunity for Google to unveil hardware is at the Google I/O developer event next month, which has previously been the venue for launches like the Pixel 3a and Nest Hub Max.