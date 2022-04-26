Instagram unveils 'Enhanced Tags' on reels for creators

New Delhi: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Tuesday announced Enhanced Tags on Reels, which is a way to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work.

The company said that, in March, Enhanced Tags was launched for Feed, but now it is available on Reels as well.

“Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. This is especially relevant as more creators collaborate with each other,” the company said in a statement.