DT Next Tech | Mivi’s new AI Buds shines with premium battery life

CHENNAI: Indian consumer electronics brand Mivi has pitched its all-newMivi AI Buds as the world’s first human-like Artificial Intelligence earbuds. Mivi believes that these buds create the perfect blend between immersive audio technology and AI smarts to create the perfect emotionally intelligent in-ear companion. These buds have been designed and engineered in India.

The Mivi AI Buds exude a premium vibe with their unique form factor and finish. We like the unibody metallic body with hourglass-inspired stem design and a glossy finish.

This extra glossmakes them slightly more prone to slips and yet sets it apart in a crowd. The buds are quite compact and weigh just above 50 gm (including the case). The buds come with Bluetooth 5.4 and LDAC codec support. Mivi claims a battery life of about 40 hours.

The audio set up features a 13mm driver and a quad microphone set up. These buds handle calls without a fuss and callers were able to hear us clearly even when we used these buds in loud environments. The buds come with an IPX4 rating for water ingress. Sound highlights include a 3D soundstage and support for spatial audio. They also come with Active noise cancellation (ANC). The companion audio app takes some getting used to though.

One of the key highlights of these buds is the AI support. A simple ‘Hi Mivi’ wake phrase activates the Mivi AI assistant that includes multiple domain-specific avatars making these buds an interesting option if you’re looking for Bluetooth earbuds around the 7K price range. (Rs 6,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)