Thief pretending house owner caught, thrashed in Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: A thief who broke into a house and acted as if the house owner was caught and thrashed by locals on Tuesday.

The burglar Thirupathi (22) made the mistake of masquerading as the owner with the inmate of the house, leading to him getting caught.

Inmates of the house Thalammal (60) and her son Ramu (40) and daughter–in-law Darshini (33) locked the house and placed the keys on a window sill.

Thalammal’s son and daughter-in-law had gone out for work. Thalammal chose to sit under the shade of a tree near their house at Kalnarchampattu near Natrampalli.

Taking advantage of the situation, Thirupathi (22) of Vaniyambadi used the keys to enter the house and steal a gold chain weighing 1 sovereign and Rs.10,000 cash.

When he was about to come out, Darshini entered the house and reportedly demanded to know who he was.

Thirupathi replied that he was related to the owner. Darshini got suspicious and raised an alarm.

Locals including those working in the 100 days scheme nearby caught hold of Thirupathi and thrashed him before handing over them to the Police.

Natrampalli police who came to the spot recovered the cash and jewels from Thirupathi and arrested him. A case has been registered.