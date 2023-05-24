Stalin announces library, statue for Lee Kuan Yew in Mannargudi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a memorial library and statue for former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the cultural event organised by Tamil associations in Singapore, Stalin inaugurated the scheme "Verkalai Thedi" (Tracing the roots) for overseas Tamil youths and said, "I wish to share happy news with you now. We have decided to raise a memorial for Lee Kuan Yew in Tamil Nadu. It will come up at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu."

Stating that most of the Tamils living in Singapore belong to Mannargudi and Pattukottai, Stalin said that he was well aware that every household in Paravakottai, Koopachikottai, Tirumakottai, Ullikottai, Melathirupalakudi, Keelathirupalakudi, Alankottai, Neduvakottai and Melavasal villages in Delta has a connection with Singapore. "People from these villages account for most of them living in Singapore. Hence, a library and statue would be raised in the memory of Lee Kuan Yew in Mannargudi," the CM announced, asking them to join hands to lift Tamil Nadu which empowered them.

Elaborating the historical connection between Tamil Nadu and Singapore, mainly the tenure of late S R Nathan as the President of the island nation, Stalin referred to the requests received from the expatriate Tamils and assured that he would discuss and make a proper announcement after returning to Tamil Nadu.

The requests received by the CM include addition of literary works authored by Tamil writers in Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka in Tamil Nadu libraries and organizing a tour of Tamil Nadu to expatriate Tamil youths.

The expat Tamils implored the CM to honour overseas Tamil scholars and professors by presenting them awards and send folk artists to such countries to facilitate a cultural exchange. Singapore home and law minister K Shanmugham and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Iraianbu also spoke on the occasion.