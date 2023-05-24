Groom’s mom killed in accident in Naidumangalam; marriage put off

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The marriage of a man was put off after his mother was killed in a road accident near Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

The groom Satish Kumar of Naidumangalam was returning home with his mother Mallika (45) on a two-wheeler when his vehicle collided head on with two other motorbikes driven by Duraimurugan of Melapuzhithiyur and Ayothi of Boothamangalam at the Naidumangalam road junction. Ayothi, Duraimurugan and Mallika were all injured and were rushed to the Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital by locals. However, Mallika succumbed to injuries on the way.

Others are getting treatment. Satish Kumar’s marriage, slated for Wednesday, was put off indefinitely after his mother’s death.

Naidumangalam police registered a case and are investigating.