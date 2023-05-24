Four Ministers posted as in-charge for dists changed
CHENNAI: To expedite the delivery of welfare projects to the people and implement development works efficiently, the state government has appointed four ministers as in-charge of a district each.
These ministers would coordinate with district Collectors, district monitoring officers and other department officials in expediting development works and delivery of welfare measures to the people there. They also have the responsibility to oversee disaster relief during natural calamities and the spread of diseases in the respective districts they are in-charge.
As per the order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu dated May 22, Handloom Minister R Gandhi would be in charge of the works in Tiruvallur, replacing Food Minister R Sakkarapani who would now oversee project delivery in Krishnagiri.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan would hold the charge of Mayiladuthurai. He has been relieved of the responsibility of Nagapattinam district, which would henceforth be managed by Law Minister S Regupathy.
These changes were notified barely a few hours after Chief Minister MK Stalin left on a nine-day foreign tour to lure investment to the state.
Senior Ministers KN Nehru (Municipal Administration), I Periyasamy (Rural Development), EV Velu (Public Works), MRK Panneerselvam (Agriculture), KKSSR Ramachandran (Revenue) and Thangam Thennarasu (Finance) are in charge of Salem, Theni, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram districts, respectively.
Besides them, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan (Kancheepuram), OBC Welfare Minister RS Raja Kannappan (Tirunelveli), Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji (Coimbatore) and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Thanjavur) have also been given the responsibility of monitoring works at one district each.
