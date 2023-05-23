Will deal anti-socials with iron fist: New Chengalpattu SP
CHENGALPATTU: The new Chengalpattu SP Sai Praneeth who took charge on Monday has warned anti-social elements of serious action.
Those who sell ganja, spurious liquor, illegal lottery tickets and indulge in other illegal activities would be dealt with an iron fist, he warned.
The SP requested the public to pass on any information about anti-social elements through the WhatsApp no 7200102104 and promised that their identities would be kept confidential.
The district police head also asserted that efforts would be taken to prevent accidents on the national highway and ECR. “Lakhs of people visit the tourist town of Mahabalipuram and also come to see the birds at Vedanthangal. We will also focus on ensuring utmost security and safety for the tourists,” he said.
