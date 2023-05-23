Stalin hands over job orders to 103 heirs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday distributed appointment orders to 103 heirs of Tangedco employees who died during their service on compassionate grounds.

An official release said that the Chief Minister distributed the appointment orders to 10 persons on Monday.

Out of the 103 persons appointed on compassionate grounds, 24 were appointed as technical assistants, 56 field assistants, 14assessors, five security persons and two junior assistants (accounts).