Police hand over documents seized from AIADMK HQ
CHENNAI: On the directions of Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu police on Monday returned the documents to the AIADMK, which was taken by ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s group from the party headquarters on July 11, 2022.
The documents was recovered by the police during the probe into a case booked over ransacking of the party office on July 11, 2022 by the OPS faction. The court also instructed the AIADMK that the documents may have to be produced if necessary.
AIADMK sources here said that the returned documents and other electronic gadgets were taken to AIADMK head office in Royapettah.
Former law minister CVe Shanmugham received the documents on behalf of the AIADMK.
Computers, hard disks, original documents of party office, vehicle registration papers which were in the custody of OPS were seized by the police and now through the court the documents were handed back to us, Shanmugham told reporters.
