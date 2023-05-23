Kumari collector interacts with Kani tribal students at Collectorate

MADURAI: Students, who belong to the Kani tribal community, had a different day out when they met Kaniyakumari Collector on Monday.

Collector PN Sridhar interacted with the secondary and higher secondary students and probed them on what they would like to pursue in higher education.

“The state in its endeavour to uplift the tribal community is extending several welfare measures to ensure that higher education is accessible for them,” the Collector said.

Students on their part spoke about establishing basic facilities such as road infrastructure, electricity supply and toilets in the tribal hamlets, apart from their main interest of education.

The Collector while responding to their demands said the district administration had already developed solar electricity generators in four villages with no electricity.