Kanyakumari Collector PN Sridhar
Kanyakumari Collector PN SridharDaily Thanthi
TamilNadu

Kumari collector interacts with Kani tribal students at Collectorate

Collector PN Sridhar interacted with the secondary and higher secondary students and probed them on what they would like to pursue in higher education.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Students, who belong to the Kani tribal community, had a different day out when they met Kaniyakumari Collector on Monday.

Collector PN Sridhar interacted with the secondary and higher secondary students and probed them on what they would like to pursue in higher education.

“The state in its endeavour to uplift the tribal community is extending several welfare measures to ensure that higher education is accessible for them,” the Collector said.

Students on their part spoke about establishing basic facilities such as road infrastructure, electricity supply and toilets in the tribal hamlets, apart from their main interest of education.

The Collector while responding to their demands said the district administration had already developed solar electricity generators in four villages with no electricity.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

students
Tribal Students
Collector
Tribal
Collectorate
Kumari collector
Kani tribal students
Kani tribal community
Kanniyakumari Collector
Collector PN Sridhar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in