Sterlite firing anniv: Police deployed

The protestors planned to offer a candle lit homage to the departed souls and called for a congregation at Pearl City beach (Muthu Nagar beach) on Sunday (May 21). The protestors, who called the local people, for this cause, had already submitted a petition to the District Police seeking permission. However, the police denied permission and the petitioner was also informed about the denial.

Despite of it, some messages were circulated on the social media appealing the locals to take part in the programme at Muthu Nagar beach. Moreover, the Thoothukudi Corporation also issued a notification citing that the Muthu Nagar beach and Nehru park would remain closed citing maintenance work and advised the public not to access the beach and the park, sources said.