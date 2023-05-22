Sterlite firing anniv: Police deployed
MADURAI: Police personnel have been deployed adequately in parts of Thoothukudi ahead of the Anti-Sterlite protest firing anniversary, which falls on May 22.
It’s on that fateful day when a large number of anti-Sterlite protestors took out a rally marching towards Thoothukudi Collectorate and the rally turned violent. Police opened fire at some of them to control the crowd, but it resulted in the deaths of 13 persons and left several others injured.
The protestors planned to offer a candle lit homage to the departed souls and called for a congregation at Pearl City beach (Muthu Nagar beach) on Sunday (May 21). The protestors, who called the local people, for this cause, had already submitted a petition to the District Police seeking permission. However, the police denied permission and the petitioner was also informed about the denial.
Despite of it, some messages were circulated on the social media appealing the locals to take part in the programme at Muthu Nagar beach. Moreover, the Thoothukudi Corporation also issued a notification citing that the Muthu Nagar beach and Nehru park would remain closed citing maintenance work and advised the public not to access the beach and the park, sources said.
