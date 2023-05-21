Tiruchy police held youth for selling ganja; seize 1 kg contraband

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy city police arrested a youth who had reportedly sold ganja in the residential area on Saturday.

The police seized over one kg of ganja and cash of Rs 13,000 from him. Based on a tip-off that ganja has been widely available in the E-Pudur area, the police had intensified vehicle check-ups in the city and they found a youth moving suspiciously and stopped him.

He was identified as S Nandakumar from Indira Nagar and the police found that he was having pockets of ganja.

He confessed that he was in the habit of selling the substance to his regular customers.

Subsequently, the police arrested Kumar and seized ganja pockets weighing 1.3 kg and cash of Rs 13,000 from him.

Later he was produced before the court and was lodged in the central prison here.